Strangers Are Hunting Down Justin Hartley and Emma Roberts 'for Sport' in Epic The Hunt Trailer

The hunted are fighting back.

In the new trailer for Blumhouse Productions’ upcoming thriller The Hunt, a group of strangers wake to find themselves gagged and bound in a remote clearing, only to soon learn they’ve been gathered for a very specific purpose: to be hunted “for sport” by people known as “elites.”

Among those left to fight for their lives? Victims played by Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Ike Barinholtz and Ethan Suplee. They band together under the leadership of Betty Gilpin‘s character — who seems to more than know her way around a firearm.

“They’re not human beings,” says Hilary Swank‘s character coldly from a high-rise office location. Her sinister laugh can then be heard as the scene cuts to the victims running around the field, clearly confused and afraid.

Image zoom Justin Hartley and Emma Roberts in The Hunt Universal Pictures

Image zoom The Hunt Universal Pictures

Image zoom Betty Gilpin in The Hunt

“Every year, a bunch of elites kidnap normal folk like us and hunt us for sport,” says Suplee’s character, and the group finds out they were plucked from various places throughout the United States including Wyoming, Mississippi, and Florida.

But the group isn’t going to sit back and let themselves be terrorized. They soon figure out how to break free of their bindings and get their hands on some weapons of their own — and thus, the hunters become the hunted.

“Of all the people you kidnapped … of all the people you killed … you picked the wrong gang,” Gilpin says in a voiceover during a montage that shows the group fighting back.

Image zoom Hilary Swank in The Hunt Universal Pictures

Swank — the mastermind behind the “game” and seemingly the film’s main villain — partakes in an intense fight scene with Gilpin’s character near the end of the trailer.

“Lady, you’re crazy,” Gilpin tells her during a climactic kitchen scene.

But Swank only smiles before being attacked by the former, which leads the two women to smash through a glass wall.

Universal Pictures’ The Hunt, also starring Amy Madigan and Glenn Howerton, hits theaters nationwide on Sept. 27.