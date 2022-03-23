The Hunger Games Turns 10! See Where the Cast Is Now

It's been 10 years since The Hunger Games first hit the silver screen.

Based on Suzanne Collins' 2008 young adult dystopian novel of the same name, the first film sparked a fandom frenzy when it was released on March 23, 2012, catapulting the careers of its young stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth.

While the cast has gone on to do great things in Hollywood, their legacy in The Hunger Games movies continues to live on.

In fact, a movie adaptation of Collins' prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is currently in the works, so we might be heading back to Panem very soon.

In honor of the first film's 10th anniversary, take a look at what the cast has been up to since.