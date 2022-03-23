The Hunger Games Turns 10! See Where the Cast Is Now
In honor of The Hunger Games' 10th anniversary on March 23, see what the cast is up to now, including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth
It's been 10 years since The Hunger Games first hit the silver screen.
Based on Suzanne Collins' 2008 young adult dystopian novel of the same name, the first film sparked a fandom frenzy when it was released on March 23, 2012, catapulting the careers of its young stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth.
While the cast has gone on to do great things in Hollywood, their legacy in The Hunger Games movies continues to live on.
In fact, a movie adaptation of Collins' prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is currently in the works, so we might be heading back to Panem very soon.
In honor of the first film's 10th anniversary, take a look at what the cast has been up to since.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen, a teenager from District 12 who volunteers for the Hunger Games after her sister's name is drawn during the reaping.
Though The Hunger Games wasn't Lawrence's first movie, it was certainly her breakout role. Her role as Katniss even made her the highest-grossing action-movie heroine of all time.
In between filming The Hunger Games series, Lawrence starred films including the X-Men series, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Oscar win for Best Actress.
Following several blockbuster releases, Lawrence took a break from acting around 2019. During her hiatus, she got married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney and in September 2021, she announced she was pregnant with her first child.
In 2021, she returned to acting with Netflix's star-studded film Don't Look Up, which is up for Best Picture at the Oscars. She also has a slew of new projects in the works, including Red, White and Water and Bad Blood in which she's playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.
Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson played Peeta Mellark, a baker from District 12 who enters the Hunger Games alongside Katniss.
Before scoring the role of Peeta, Hutcherson actually got his start as a child actor, appearing in Little Manhattan, Zathura: A Space Adventure and Bridge to Terabithia.
Following The Hunger Games films, Hutcherson has taken on more smaller-scale roles, including appearances in The Disaster Artist and In Dubious Battle, as well as dappled in producing. From 2017 to 2020, he starred on Hulu's comedy series Future Man, which was executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
Liam Hemsworth
In The Hunger Games films, Liam Hemsworth played Gale Hawthorne, Katniss' childhood best friend from District 12 who harbored feelings for her.
Though Hemsworth's breakout role was 2010's The Last Song, (which is where he met ex-wife Miley Cyrus), The Hunger Games films really put him on the map.
After the franchise came to a close in 2015, Hemsworth has appeared in crowdpleasers including Independence Day: Resurgence and Isn't It Romantic. In 2020, he starred in the Quibi series Most Dangerous Game, which earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding short form comedy or drama series.
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson played Katniss and Peeta's mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, in The Hunger Games films.
Harrelson already had a noteworthy career before playing Haymitch (Cheers, anyone?) and has continued to act in many films since; recent projects include Now You See Me 2, The Edge of Seventeen, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, among many others.
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks played Katniss and Peeta's fashionable Capitol-born chaperone, Effie Trinket, throughout the films.
Aside from The Hunger Games, Banks is well-known for starring in the Pitch Perfect films. In addition to acting, Banks has been working behind the camera more, making her feature directorial debut in Pitch Perfect 2, hosting and executive-producing the revival of Press Your Luck, as well as directing, producing, writing, and starring in the 2019 reboot of Charlie's Angels.
In 2020, it was announced that Banks would be playing Ms. Frizzle in a live-action adaptation of The Magic School Bus.
Lenny Kravitz
Rock star Lenny Kravitz played Katniss' creative stylist, Cinna, in the first two Hunger Games films, marking one of his biggest movie roles to date.
After starring in The Hunger Games movies, Kravitz continued to release music, including his tenth studio album Strut in 2014 and performing alongside Katy Perry at the Super Bowl in 2015.
He has also continued acting, appearing in a handful of projects including FX's Better Things and the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci had a supporting role as Caesar Flickerman, the eccentric host of the Hunger Games.
Tucci was already a critically acclaimed actor before playing Caesar in The Hunger Games, and he has added many more films to his résumé since, including the Oscar-winning Spotlight, the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, and Supernova. He is set to play Clive Davis in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.
On the personal front, Tucci has expanded his family since the release of The Hunger Games. He and his wife Felicity Blunt welcomed their first child, Matteo Oliver, in January 2015 and their second child, Emilia Giovanna, in April 2018. Tucci also has three kids, Isabel, Nicolo, and Camilla, from his previous relationship with his late wife Kate.
Willow Shields
Willow Shields played Katniss' younger sister Primrose in The Hunger Games films.
The Hunger Games marked Shields' feature film debut and helped her break out widely. Shields has since starred in several smaller projects including Netflix's Spinning Out.
Most notably, she competed on Dancing With the Stars during season 20, where she became the youngest contestant ever to compete on the show at age 14. She ended the season in seventh place.
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland played the conniving President Snow, who acted as the main antagonist throughout the franchise.
Sutherland was yet another Hunger Games star who had been acting for years prior to the franchise, with projects ranging from M*A*S*H to Pride & Prejudice.
Some of his most recent projects include FX's Trust, Moonfall, and HBO's The Undoing, which earned him a Critics' Choice Television Award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries.