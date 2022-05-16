Everything to Know About The Hunger Games Prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

From the official release date to the recent casting news, here's everything you need to know about the Hunger Games prequel movie

Get ready to return to Panem.

More than 10 years after The Hunger Games hit theaters, a brand-new prequel film is in the works.

Based on Suzanne Collins' 2019 novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming movie adaptation will follow a young President Coriolanus Snow (played in the original films by Donald Sutherland) before he became president of Panem.

Collins' dystopian novels and film adaptations were a huge hit during their initial release, leaving fans more than eager for this next journey.

In addition to catapulting the careers of its young stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth, the films sparked a fandom frenzy, breaking box-office records from 2012 through 2015, earning more than $3 billion worldwide.

What is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes about?

The book serves as a prequel to the Hunger Games book series as it follows a young Coriolanus Snow before he became the powerful president in the original trilogy. It takes place during the 10th Hunger Games, during which Snow serves as a mentor to a tribute named Lucy Gray Baird for District 12.

Throughout the story, we get a closer look at how the Hunger Games transformed over the years and how Snow eventually became the villainous politician who torments Katniss Everdeen.

Who is in the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

So far, only one cast member has been announced for the film. In May, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Tom Blyth (currently starring in Epix's new Western adventure series Billy the Kid) will play young President Coriolanus Snow.

"Coriolanus Snow is many things — a survivor, a loyal friend, a cutthroat, a kid quick to fall in love, and a young man ambitious to his core," director Francis Lawrence said. "Tom's take on the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become."

"Tom's performance will both fulfill and disrupt everything you think you know about Coriolanus Snow," added producer Nina Jacobson. "He's a tremendous talent who will show why Snow always lands on top."

Are any cast members from The Hunger Games returning for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Seeing that the upcoming film is a prequel, it's unlikely that any Hunger Games actors will reprise their roles. That being said, the film does feature a handful of familiar characters from The Hunger Games franchise, including Snow and Tigris from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, who is revealed to be Snow's cousin in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Who is directing The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

When does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes start filming?

In August 2021, Lionsgate motion picture group chairman Joe Drake revealed that production for the film was expected to begin in the first half of 2022. Now that the studio has started to announce casting, it's likely filming will begin very soon.

When does The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release?