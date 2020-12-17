The Holiday 's Miffy Englefield Is All Grown Up — and Mom to a 7-Month-Old Daughter

It's been 14 years since The Holiday hit theaters — and Miffy Englefield, who played Jude Law's daughter Sophie in the romantic comedy, is all grown up.

The now-21-year-old actress, who has appeared in a handful of British television series since breaking out in the 2006 Nancy Meyer flick, is a mom to 7-month-old daughter Frances "Frankie" Rosanna Lee Englefield.

"Frances Rosanna Lee Englefield was born via emergency C-section, weighing 6lb 7oz," she announced on her Instagram on April 26, three days after her baby girl's arrival. "She was met with tears, joy and more love than can ever be described."

"We've been blessed with such incredible support, love and help from so many different people throughout my pregnancy and her birth - too many to even begin to name." Englefield wrote. "For every sweet gift, every message, every video call and ounce of kindness you’ve shown to us we cannot even begin to express our gratitude. She has the largest and most loving family with the most ridiculous mix of beautiful people around her."

"Welcome to the world, dear Frankie. We love you," she added in the caption.

The self-proclaimed "Montessori loving punk parent in training" is also rocking a very different look these days.

When asked if she would ever return to her "natural hair color" in an Q&A with fans on Wednesday, Englefield — who now has jet-black hair — replied: "Not in a MILLION years."

"I absolutely cannot stand my mousy hair colour," she wrote back.

The mom previously spoke about how her edgier has affected her acting career, writing in an archived Instagram Story post in 2019, "As an adult, I've found that casting directors aren't overly seeking people who 'look like me' to play roles, even though body modifications isn't rare these days and is the most common is has ever been."

Englefield, who has several tattoos on her body, continued, "I'd love for that to change or I'd love to speak with directors and writers with similar ideas. I'd love for how I present in my day to day life to not be a turn off for a role or even my body mods welcomed in auditions. We can dream, right?"

In 2019, Englefield reflected on her role in The Holiday in an interview with Vulture, sharing that she still gets approached about the movie.

"Oh, I love it. Over the years, I’ve kept quite a big social media presence, so I do get a lot of people reaching out," she shared. "Sometimes it’s quite young people that are like, 'Oh, are you that girl from that film?' That can get slightly annoying, because I’ve stated it quite a few times, yes. But I’ve also met just the loveliest people that have said that they follow me because of the film."