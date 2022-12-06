'The Holiday' Director Shuts Down Rumors of an Imminent Sequel: 'Sorry but It's Not True'

Sorry, fans of The Holiday — there's no sequel currently in development.

Nancy Meyers, who wrote and directed the 2006 Christmas-set romantic comedy, shut down rumors of an imminent second installment on Tuesday.

"So many DM's about this — sorry but it's not true. ❤️," wrote Meyers, 72, on Instagram alongside a screen grab from an article reporting that a sequel was getting made with the original main cast all returning: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Among the comments from those crushed at the news was one from Katie Couric, who left a broken-heart emoji.

Kate Winslet, who's currently promoting Avatar: The Way of Water, also shut down the rumor to PEOPLE, saying, "I read something about that, but it's the first I've heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up."

Meyers' denial comes days after a performance of The Holiday in Concert in London, which the filmmaker was unable to attend but shared a video from to her Instagram Story Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: The Holiday Gift Guide! Recreate the Rom-Com Magic with 10 Inspired Presents

In The Holiday, heartbroken movie-trailer producer Amanda (Diaz, 50) offers up her Los Angeles mansion in order to get away for the holidays, before similarly downtrodden columnist Iris (Winslet, 47) answers, swapping her English country cottage.

During their visits, Amanda falls for Iris' widower brother Graham (Law, 49), a book editor, while Iris hits it off with film composer Miles (Black, 53), a friend of Amanda's ex.

In a December 2019 interview with Variety, Black momentarily forgot that he starred in The Holiday after a reporter from the outlet asked him his favorite Christmas movie, and initially answered Elf.

"Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?" Black asked, before realizing his blunder. "Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday!"

He added, "Nancy Meyers — genius."

Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday (2006). Zade Rosenthal/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Holiday was a modest theatrical hit at its time of release, racking up more than $200 million in global ticket sales on an $85 million budget, Box Office Mojo reports.

While it holds a rating of 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, its Audience Score sits at 80% on the site — and the film is still even inspiring some real-life acts similar to its plot.

Last December, two women switched homes for the holidays after Flo Patterson from Bath, England, responded to a video Grace Gagnon posted, in which the latter offered up her own waterfront studio in Boston.

"It's a match made in heaven," Patterson said on the TODAY show, as she hosted Gagnon in her English home. "If anything, I fell in love with Grace. We've got each other at the end of this, anyway."

Gagnon echoed the sentiment, explaining that they planned to have "regular meetups" in the future: "She'll come to Boston and just hang out, and I'll come to England and just hang out. I love her family already."