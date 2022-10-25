Leslie Jordan's The Help costars are remembering him for his humor and positivity.

The actor — also known for roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat — died Monday morning at 67.

Among the many celebrities paying tribute to Jordan were his cast mates from the 2011 film The Help, including Viola Davis, who wrote on Instagram, "Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but the fondest memories of you while filming The Help. I'd never been in the presence of anyone who loved life and people as much as you."

"Your heart was as big as your humor. You lived. You took up space. You were present. Rest well!!" she added.

Octavia Spencer wrote, "I can't express my sadness for his only surviving sister and his dear love M. There's a hole in my heart. I love and miss you, buddy."

"Oh leslie, you brought such a light into all of our lives. Thank you for all of your stories, your humor, your kindness, joie de vivre and your friendship. RIP my friend," Allison Janney wrote on Instagram.

Bryce Dallas Howard said, "Oh Leslie, thank you, thank you, thank you for choosing to bring your special brand of magic to this planet — we are ALL better for it. Oh you gorgeous soul, I'm gonna miss you. My thoughts are with your sister, loved ones, friends, and family. I love you so much. The whole world does. What a human, what a LIFE."

In director Tate Taylor's The Help, Jordan played Mr. Blackly, the eccentric boss of Skeeter Phelan (Emma Stone) at the Jackson Journal newspaper who hires her to write the Miss Myrna advice columns.

Back in March 2020, Jordan recalled a memory from filming the movie in a video on Instagram.

"I flew to Jackson, Mississippi, to do a movie called The Help, and there stood Allison Janney, and there was no transportation to pick us up. I could see forgetting me, but Allison Janney?" he said at the time.

After renting a car, Jordan said they noticed an abandoned puppy by the road and picked it up. Once they made it to set, Jordan and his costars decided they would help the dog — which they ultimately named Skeeter.

"We collected money from the whole set of The Help. Octavia helped and Bryce Dallas Howard — she's very organized, she helped, she was the main one — and we had it groomed and gave it to this family and paid to have it trained," he recalled.