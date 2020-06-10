"Our story is a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice," director George Tillman Jr. tweeted

The Hate U Give Becomes Available to Stream Free Amid Police Brutality Protests

2018's The Hate U Give, a timely story about the impact of police brutality on the black community, will now stream for free on digital platforms.

The news comes as as non-black Americans continue to seek resources for educating themselves about the country's treatment of black people and its history of police brutality.

"Our story is a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice," director George Tillman Jr. tweeted Tuesday. "We must stand up for what we believe. The time for change is now!"

The Hate U Give, based on the Angie Thomas novel by the same name, sees high schooler Starr (Amandla Stenberg) witness the death of childhood friend Khalil (Algee Smith) at the hands of police, who justify shooting Khalil during a traffic stop because they confused the hairbrush he had in his car for a gun. As Starr and her peers fight for justice for Khalil, she butts heads with her white best friend (Sabrina Carpenter) over the situation and witnesses other incidents in which her family gets targeted because of the color of their skin.

Thomas will also follow up her 2017 book with a prequel titled Concrete Rose that will go back 17 years before Kahlil's death and tell the story of Starr's dad (played by Russell Hornsby in the big-screen adaptation).

"I hope that young black people pick it up and they walk away feeling empowered," Thomas, 31, told PEOPLE. "I hope they walk away with a better understanding of themselves… Also, I hope that it gives other readers a better view of what it means to be a black person in America."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.