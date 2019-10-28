The Grudge Is Back: Sequel to Sarah Michelle Gellar's Terrifying Horror Gets Its First Trailer

The Grudge is back to give you nightmares.

Over a decade after Sarah Michelle Gellar’s The Grudge (2004) terrified audiences, a sequel promises to reinvigorate the horror franchise with a new entry of the same name. On Monday, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for the film, which opens early next year.

Gellar’s film took place in Japan, with her her exchange student character terrorized by a mysterious entity. The latest entry moves the story to the U.S., where Andrea Riseborough (W.E.) plays a cop in a small town trying to uncover a case that leads her to a house haunted by a similar demonic presence.

Image zoom The Grudge Allen Fraser/Sony

“We follow her, as well as two other storylines, that are all interacting with this grudged house in small town America,” director Nicolas Pesce told Entertainment Weekly. “Like the old films, it’s a tapestry of three different stories that interweave and all take place at slightly different times, centered around this one house that’s at the center of this case that this cop is working on.”

Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver also star in the film.

The Grudge is set to hit theaters on Jan. 3, 2020.