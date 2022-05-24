The Gray Man premieres July 15 in theaters, then a week later on Netflix

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in Action-Packed Trailer for Netflix's The Gray Man

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming spy thriller, from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, dropped on Tuesday, and shows Gosling, 41, as a CIA agent squaring off against his unhinged former colleague (Evans, 40).

The action-packed footage also gives glimpses of Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page in the film.

According to an official synopsis, "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), a.k.a., Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death."

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas, 34) has his back. He'll need it."

The film — which is adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, is set to launch a new franchise revolving around Gosling's character and reportedly boasts a budget upward of $200 million — is described by directors the Russo brothers as a "fight to death," Entertainment Weekly reported.

"It's hard to find somebody at Chris Evans' level to step into a villain," Joe, 50, told EW. "It's why you traditionally don't get a Ryan Gosling versus Chris Evans movie. But he's at a point where [playing the villain] is more entertaining to him than playing a hero, so we're able to get two giant movie stars that face off against each other."

He added, "They're very complicated characters with competing agendas, and it's a fight to the death."