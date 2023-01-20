'The Goonies' Cast: Where Are They Now?

See what the cast of this classic have been up to since the film premiered 38 years ago

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on January 20, 2023 02:44 PM
01 of 10

Sean Astin: Mikey

THE GOONIES, Jonathan Ke Quan, Sean Astin, 1985; SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 11: Actor Sean Astin attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Warner Bros/Everett; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After playing the main protagonist, Mikey, Sean Astin went on to work steadily in Hollywood.

He starred in other '90s hits such as Encino Man and Rudy, but perhaps his best-known role was playing Sam in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In 2017, Astin went back to his teenage adventure roots and appeared in the second and third seasons of Netflix's Stranger Things. He also voices several characters on the streaming service's Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space franchise.

02 of 10

Ke Huy Quan: Data

THE GOONIES, Jonathan Ke Quan (aka Ke Huy Quan), 1985. ©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Ke Huy Quan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Warner Bros./Everett; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Post-Goonies life wasn't easy for Ke Huy Quan, who spent the last three decades trying to make his way back in front of the camera. He starred in the show Head of the Class from 1990 to 1991 and appeared in 1992's Encino Man, but was ultimately forced to quit acting due to lack of opportunity for Asian actors.

"It was tough," he told PEOPLE. "I was waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely did."

However, the tide recently turned for the 51-year-old actor: His second big break came in 2022, when he starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once alongside Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Quan won the 2023 Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in the film.

03 of 10

Josh Brolin: Brand

THE GOONIES, Josh Brolin, 1985, (c) Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Josh Brolin attends "American Buffalo" Broadway opening night at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Warner Brothers/Everett; John Lamparski/Getty

Josh Brolin has had a steady stream of roles since the film premiered in 1985.

You may know him as Thanos in the Marvel films, but Brolin has also had roles in critically acclaimed films such as No Country For Old Men (2007) which was nominated for an Oscar. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Dan White in Milk.

Brolin has had other notable performances in films such as W. (2008) in which he portrayed George W. Bush, Inherent Vice (2014), Sicario (2015) and Hail, Caesar! (2016), among others.

04 of 10

Corey Feldman: Mouth

THE GOONIES, Corey Feldman, 1985. ph: © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 13: Corey Feldman attends a special screening of "The Birthday" during Jordan Peele’s "The Lost Rider: A Chronicle Of Hollywood Sacrifice" at Walter Reade Theater in Lincoln Center on January 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Warner Bros/everett; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Feldman already had a thriving career as a child actor by the time he played Mouth in The Goonies, with credits in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1984), Gremlins (1984), and the TV series Madame's Place (1982), among others.

After The Goonies, Feldman went on to star in other blockbuster coming-of-age films. He was in The Lost Boys (1987) alongside Corey Haim, Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland and Stand By Me which also starred River Phoenix, Kiefer Sutherland, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O'Connell.

In 2013, Feldman released a memoir, Coreyography: A Memoir which chronicled his turbulent life as a child star, including the sexual abuse he and Haim allegedly suffered at the hands of men in the industry.

"There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they're still out there and they're some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I'm saying right now. They want me dead," he told The View while promoting the book.

His recent credits include a music video for his song "Without U," and a part in a film titled Suicide for Beginners, both released last year.

05 of 10

Jeff Cohen: Chunk

THE GOONIES, Jeff Cohen, 1985. \u00A9Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection; BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 07: Jeff Cohen arrives at The Academy Celebrates Filmmaker Richard Donner at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on June 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)
Warner Bros/Everett; Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Between those chubby cheeks and his famous truffle shuffle, it was hard to not fall in love when Chunk came on screen.

However, Jeff Cohen, who played the memorable character in The Goonies, was pretty much done acting after the '80s. Following The Goonies, he voiced Francis in the series Popeye and Son (1987), and Grunt in Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988).

According to IMDb, however, his last acting credit came in 1991, in the TV movie Perfect Harmony.

Since then, Cohen has become a successful entertainment lawyer in L.A., after earning his juris doctor from the UCLA School of Law.

His career has come full circle, given the fact that he's the one who negotiated Quan's deal for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

06 of 10

Kerri Green: Andy

THE GOONIES, Kerri Green, 1985. ph: © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection; Kerri Green who plays Andy in the Goonies. Taken at Collectormania 15 at the MK Dons Stadium in Milton Keynes, June 2009.
Warner Bros/Everett; Mark Owens/Getty

As the love interest to Brand (Brolin) and Mikey (Astin), Kerri Green's Andy Carmichael was an integral player in the film. Since The Goonies, however, Green has only been in a handful of other films.

She starred in Lucas (1986) and Three for the Road (1987) opposite Charlie Sheen. Over the years, she's also made appearances in several TV shows, most notably ER, Mad About You and In the Heat of the Night.

Her last acting credit is listed for a 2012 film titled Complacent on IMDb. These days, she reportedly works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, is a mom of two and occasionally appears at fan conventions — as well as on Cameo!

07 of 10

Martha Plimpton: Stef

THE GOONIES, Martha Plimpton, 1985. ©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Martha Plimpton attends the red carpet premiere of Freevee's 'Sprung' at Hollywood Forever on August 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Warner Bros. Pictures/Everett; Emma McIntyre/Getty

Plimpton's role as the no-nonsense Stef Steinbrenner was her first foray into film.

Following the success of The Goonies, she, like Brolin, also went on to have a steady career in Hollywood. Plimpton starred in The Mosquito Coast (1986) and Running on Empty (1988), but she's found major success in television, starring in shows such as ER, How to Make It in America and The Real O'Neals.

Plimpton won the Emmy for guest actress in a drama series for her role as Patti Nyholm on CBS' The Good Wife and was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for FOX's Raising Hope.

In 2012, Plimpton co-founded A is For, an organization dedicated to ending the stigma against abortion care. Last year, she co-hosted the Broadway Acts for Abortion benefit concert event, a fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights.

08 of 10

John Matuszak: Sloth

THE GOONIES, John Matuszak, 1985. (c) Warner Bros./ Courtesy: Everett Collection.; WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 2: Athlete/Actor John Matuszak and date attend the 30th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party Hosted by Jonathan Michaels on March 2, 1988 at Le Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Warner Bros/Everett; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Prior to playing Sloth, the deformed buddy to Chunk, Matuszak had a full-fledged career as an NFL player. The 6-ft.-8-in. lovable giant was the first overall pick in the 1973 NFL draft. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders before finishing off his career with the Oakland Raiders—with whom he won two SuperBowls.

Before being in The Goonies, Matuszak also starred in The North Dallas Forty (1979) and The Ice Pirates (1984). After The Goonies, he was in what would be his last film, One Crazy Summer (1986) and wrote an autobiography, Cruisin' with the Tooz, which was published in 1987.

Unfortunately, Matuszak passed away in 1989 after to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. He was 38.

09 of 10

Joe Pantoliano: Francis Fratelli

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Joe Pantoliano attends the "Mary J Blige's My Life" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Warner Bros.; Theo Wargo/Getty

Pantoliano played one half of the antagonistic Fratelli brothers.

After The Goonies, he went on to have a long career as a character actor. His acting credits include appearances in mega hits Midnight Run (1988), The Fugitive (1993), Bad Boys (1995) and The Matrix (1999). In 2003, Pantoliano won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Ralph Cifarretto on The Sopranos.

In 2020, Pantoliano reprised his role as Captain Howard in Bad Boys for Life.

10 of 10

Robert Davi: Jake Fratelli

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Actor Robert Davi attends the premiere of "I Love Us" at Harmony Gold on September 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Warner Bros.; Paul Archuleta/Getty

Playing the bad guy along with Pantoliano was Robert Davi, who has also made a career playing scary dudes.

His acting chops landed him in the James Bond franchise, with the role of drug lord Frank Sanchez in License to Kill (1989). He's also appeared in Die Hard (1988), Predator 2 (1990), Showgirls (1995) and The Iceman (2012).

Most recently, Davi starred in The Man Who Drew God and Dark Angels: The Demon Pit, which were both released last year.

Related Articles
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California., Actor Austin Butler arrives at the world premiere of "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" at the Westside Pavillion on December 2, 2008 in Westwood, California.
See Former Child Stars Who Won Big at the 2023 Golden Globes (Austin Butler! Ke Huy Quan!) Then and Now
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiV2RB7Pkrx/. Ke Huy Quan/Instagram
Harrison Ford and 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan Reunite After 38 Years: 'I Love You, Indy'
Ke Huy Quan rollout
Why 'Indiana Jones' and 'The Goonies' Kid Star Ke Huy Quan Quit Acting for 20 Years: Inside His Return
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Jeff Cohen and Ke Huy Quan attend the premiere of A24's "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Ke Huy Quan Reveals 'Goonies' Costar Jeff Cohen, Now a Lawyer, Handled His 'Everything Everywhere' Contract
Bradley Cooper ; Michael B. Jordan; Tom Cruise
Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
Goonies Superfan Buys House for $1.65 Million Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
Goonies Superfan Buys Movie House for $1.65M, Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser attend Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser Have Emotional 'Encino Man' Reunion Over 30 Years Later
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan Reconnect on Red Carpet in Adorable 'Indiana Jones' Reunion
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Looks Back on 'Indiana Jones' and Tough Times as a Former Kid Actor amid Emotional Golden Globes Win
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
The 'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Actor Quinn Redeker attends the Days of Our Lives' 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Quinn Redeker, Star of 'Days of Our Lives' and 'The Young and the Restless', Dead at 86
ZOEY 101, (top row, from left): Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, (middle): Erin Sanders, Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, (bottom): Paul Butcher, 2005-08. © Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The 'Zoey 101' Cast: Where Are They Now?