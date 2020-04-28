The Goonies Cast Reunite to Reenact Scenes from Movie — and Steven Spielberg Stops By!

Hey, you guys!

Goonies never say die and Josh Gad is here to keep them to their word. On Monday, the Frozen star reunited the cast from the beloved 1985 cult classic The Goonies for the first-ever episode of his new virtual series, Reunited Apart with Josh Gad.

The special Goonies reunion was in support of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, with Gad asking viewers to donate to the non-profit helping vulnerable communities during this time.

Gad had announced the reunion on Sunday with a post on Twitter. "There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality," he wrote. "One movie that defines me. Tomorrow, please join me at 9 AM PT/12:00 PT EST in support of #TheCenterForDisasterPhilanthropy as I reunite the ENTIRE CAST of #TheGoonies."

Sure enough, Gad was virtually joined by actors Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Jonathan Ke Quan (Data), Kerri Green (Andy), Josh Brolin (Brand), Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli) and Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli) for the Monday reunion.

He even had special appearances from theme song singer Cyndi Lauper, screenwriter Chris Columbus, executive producer Steven Spielberg, and director Richard Donner.

Under Donner's direction, the cast surprised viewers with some scene reenactments during the reunion, including the iconic wishing well moment and Data's "bobby traps" line. Cohen also gave an expert recreation of his confessional scene with the Fratelli brothers.

"I actually think you guys may be better now," Columbus joked of the cast's reenactments.

They even discussed the possibility of a sequel to the film, with Spielberg telling Gad that there have been multiple discussions about it.

“Chris, Dick and I — and Lauren [Shuler Donner] — have had a lot of conversations about it,” Spielberg said. “Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water.”

"The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre," he told the cast. "I don’t think we've really successfully been able to find an idea better than The Goonies that we all made in the 80s."

"Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this [livestream] a hundred times," Spielberg joked.

While a true sequel for the film is still up in the air, fans do have something else to look forward to. In February, it was announced that Fox approved a pilot order for a currently untitled drama about students making a shot-for-shot remake of the 1985 film, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2015.

According to Deadline, Sarah Watson, creator of The Bold Type, will be involved in the series along with both Donner and Spielberg.