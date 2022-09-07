See Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in Tense Trailer for Medical Thriller 'The Good Nurse'

The new movie, set to premiere on Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in a ripped-from-the-headlines yarn

By
Published on September 7, 2022 02:48 PM

Things are getting tense in the new trailer for The Good Nurse.

In the upcoming Netflix thriller, inspired by true events and starring Academy Award-winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, patients are dying at a hospital and Charlie Cullen (Redmayne) may be to blame.

Chastain, 45, portrays Amy Loughren, "a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition," who "is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU," according to the movie's official synopsis.

Amy's life seems to get better when Charlie, a new nurse at the hospital, enters the picture, but an investigation into patient deaths soon points to him as the prime suspect.

In the trailer, Amy meets Charlie in a diner to find out more after he's no longer working at the hospital, and confronts him: "Is it because what they're saying is true?"

The Good Nurse (2022). L to R: Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren.
JoJo Whilden/Netflix

When investigators question Amy about the patients, she learns they have died from "double medication errors," in which they had been given too much insulin.

And just about the same time that she learns Charlie has worked at nine previous hospitals, the mysterious interloper creepily forges an uncomfortably close bond with her two daughters.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich and Kim Dickens also star in the project which was directed by Tobias Lindholm and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The Good Nurse (2022). Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren.
JoJo Whilden/Netflix

The film is based on the 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber.

The Good Nurse will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, and hits theaters and Netflix on Oct. 26.

