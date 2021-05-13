The Forever Purge is the latest installment in the horror franchise and stars Josh Lucas and Will Patton

The Forever Purge Trailer: Josh Lucas and Will Patton Fight for Their Lives in Gruesome Sequel

The Purge is never over.

The first trailer for the bloody franchise's latest entry, The Forever Purge, debuted on Thursday showing Josh Lucas and Will Patton joining the gruesome series.

The upcoming film focuses on Adela and Juan (Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta), a couple who are newly employed by a wealthy ranching family, the Tuckers.

On the morning after The Purge, a gang of masked rogues attacks them and the Tucker family—including patriarch Caleb (Will Patton) and his son Dylan (Josh Lucas).

"Please, the purge is over!" Adela says as she begs for her life.

A masked rogue replies, "No, it ain't. There's no crime anymore. Anything goes."

The two families band together and fight for their lives as the United States spirals into chaos and the government disintegrates around them.

Directed by Everardo Gout, the film also stars Cassidy Freeman and Leven Rambin.

The film was pushed back in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after originally being intended for a July 10, 2020 release date.

The franchise is set in a dystopian world order that celebrates an annual national holiday known as The Purge in which all crimes, including murder, are legal for a 12-hour period.

The Forever Purge is the fifth installment in the successful franchise. The first four films have grossed more than $466 million at the worldwide box office, according to THR.