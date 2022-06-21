Warner Bros. is likely to cease working with the troubled 29-year-old amid mounting legal issues

The Flash Star Ezra Miller Could Be Dropped from Future D.C. Comics Movies: Reports

Warner Bros. is reportedly prepared to drop Ezra Miller, the once-promising star of 2017's Justice League and the upcoming movie The Flash, from future D.C. Comics movies amid mounting legal trouble.

According to multiple outlets including Deadline and Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is said to be considering a replacement for Miller after releasing The Flash, which was completed before Miller's latest round of legal woes and delayed due to the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The splashy comic book movie, in which Warner Bros. reportedly invested $200 million, wrapped production last fall and is currently due to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

The news of Miller's career trouble follows several disturbing accusations. On June 15, the mother of a 12-year-old Greenfield, Massachusetts, child was granted a temporary order of protection forbidding the 29-year-old movie star—who identifies as transgender nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns—from contacting the minor after a February incident.

According to The Daily Beast, which interviewed the mother and the child (who also identifies as nonbinary) but did not name them, Miller was in Massachusetts playing a game with the family at a neighbor's home when, the neighbor claims, Miller became enraged, flashed a gun and threatened the group.

The child, who reportedly met Miller through an acquaintance, told the outlet that they were "scared" of Miller.

A representative for Greenfield District Court confirmed to PEOPLE an order of protection was granted, but declined to provide additional details.

Ezra Miller The Flash Credit: Clay Enos/Dc/Warner Bros/Shutterstock

Days before the story about the Massachusetts family broke, the parents of 18-year-old North Dakota resident Takota Iron Eyes were granted an order of protection against Miller by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court.

Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, claim Miller was "psychologically manipulative" toward their child, who is allegedly on the run with Miller.

While Jumping Eagle told People that their child is "basically brain-washed," the teen said "Ezra is innocent" in a June 16 post on Instagram, adding "This is my life. These are my decisions. And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way."

As the story continues to unfold, Miller, who was twice arrested in Hawaii, in March and April, for disorderly conduct and second-degree assault (one couple decided to later drop a restraining order) has apparently deactivated their Instagram account, and authorities have been unable to reach them.