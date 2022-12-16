'The Flash' Movie: Everything to Know

The Flash has had a long road to the big screen.

The superhero film, not to be confused with the CW series of the same name, was originally slated for 2018, Variety reported, but the project had hit various roadblocks including controversies, rewrites and more.

The Flash editor, Paul Machliss, cited new technology as one reason why the project has taken so long. "We're the first film to be utilizing some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen," he said while speaking at IBC 2022.

He added, "I'm very pleased to say that we're the first, certainly on a film of this scale to utilize it. Probably why it's taken so long to finish actually. But it's worth the wait, because it looks fantastic."

On Oct. 16, 2021, fans were excited when Warner Bros. finally released the first sneak peek of the movie at DC FanDome. The clip featured Ezra Miller, who plays the titular character, in the iconic red suit and a voiceover by Michael Keaton about going to "any timeline, any universe."

However, Miller was involved in a string of controversies in 2022, including arrests, a burglary charge and a restraining order. Their actions caused some to question if the studio would release the film as planned.

Despite the star's troubling actions, The Flash has tested extremely well, receiving "some of the highest scores at test screenings since Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight movies," according to The Hollywood Reporter. In December 2022, Deadline reported that the film's release date was moved up a week to June 16, 2023.

From the cast to the plot, here's everything to know about The Flash movie.

Who is in the cast of The Flash?

Warner Bros.

Miller returns to the role of Barry Allen (A.K.A. The Flash) after playing the superhero in other DCEU projects like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad.

The Flash will also feature, not one, but two Batmans: both Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise their roles as the caped crusader.

Director Andy Muschietti spoke about Affleck's return during an August 2020, interview with Vanity Fair. "His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity — because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline — but he's also very vulnerable," he said.

Michael Shannon, Sasha Calle, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Antje Traue also appear in the movie.

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett

The film is believed to take on the Flashpoint storyline, which focuses on Allen going back in time to stop his mother's murder. The jump backward creates a timeline where Bruce Wayne was killed, Martha Wayne became The Joker and Thomas Wayne turned into a lethal Batman.

While the public may have a general idea of the plot, the story is sure to feature plenty of surprises. Keaton even told The Hollywood Reporter that he was confused about the story after reading the script.

"I had to read [the script] more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?' " Keaton said. "They had to explain that to me several times."

What controversies was Ezra Miller involved in?

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Miller displayed troubling behavior in 2022, including two arrests in Hawaii and a burglary charge in Vermont. Their actions caused some to question if Warner Bros. would release the film as planned, especially after the studio canceled the nearly-completed Batgirl.

In August 2022, Miller issued an apology, saying that they're seeking treatment for mental health issues. In their statement, Miller said, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."

Miller also met with Warner Bros. executives on Aug. 25, 2022, where they apologized for bringing negative attention to the film and talked about keeping The Flash on track for its June 2023 premiere date.

Is there a trailer for The Flash?

A sneak peek of The Flash was released on Oct. 16, 2021, at DC FanDome.

The teaser opens on a fog-covered building with a tall gate and gothic architecture. Later, the camera pans over a Batman cowl with blood splattered on the ground. The clip also includes a red-suited Miller saying "You in?" and an appearance from Calle as Supergirl.

Who is directing The Flash?

Eduardo Parra/Getty

Andy Muschietti, who previously worked on It and Mama, is directing the film.

When will The Flash be released?

Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett

After postponements, the film is set to be released in theaters on June 16, 2023.