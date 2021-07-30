The Flash Movie Crew Member Injured After On-Set Accident in Scotland

A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson tells PEOPLE that "thankfully nobody was seriously hurt"

A crew member was injured after an accident on the Scotland set of The Flash, the upcoming superhero flick starring Ezra Miller, PEOPLE can confirm.

"An accident occurred while filming The Flash, where thankfully nobody was seriously hurt," a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson tells PEOPLE on Thursday. "The crew member involved received immediate medical attention as a matter of protocol."

"We take the well-being of all our employees seriously and have strict health and safety procedures in place on all productions," the spokesperson added.

The injured crew member was a camera operator who collided with Batman's motorcycle, the Batcycle, according to local publication Glasgow Live.

the flash Ezra Miller as The Flash | Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The cameraperson was reportedly on a motorcycle filming a stunt double speeding down Renfield Street when he collided with the person.

"The camera man on a bike was chasing the Batman motorbike and went under it," an eyewitness told the outlet.

The Flash is currently being directed by Andy Muschietti.

The project will see the return of see Ezra as the Scarlet Speedster, who first appeared in 2017's Justice League.

Muschietti confirmed in August that Ben Affleck will be reprising his role of Batman in the upcoming stand-alone, telling Vanity Fair at the time that the actor has a "very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie."

"The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before," the director said. "It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."