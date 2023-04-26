'The Flash' First Reactions: Critics Praise Michael Keaton's Return as Batman in 'Ambitious' Movie

The Flash is generating lightning buzz.

After a special early screening of the superhero movie at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, a number of journalists and critics shared their initial reactions on social media, with many offering praise for Michael Keaton's return as Batman in otherwise mixed reactions for the movie.

"#TheFlash is pretty great, and it makes sense to me now why DC didn't shelve this one," SlashFilm writer Jenna Busch shared on Twitter after Tuesday night's screening. "Michael Keaton is ... chef's kiss. I didn't realize how much I needed Keaton's Batman in my life again."

"Some really emotional moments here," Busch added, writing: "Sasha Calle is awesome - I want to see more of her!

Variety film and media reporter Rebecca Rubin shared on Twitter her opinion that the film is "not one of the greatest superhero movies ever."

"Parts are funny and fun, but I was completely exhausted by the second hour," Rubin wrote. "It took me at least 5 minutes to recognize Michael Keaton, though, so do with that what you will." The reporter also added in a follow-up post: "I will say, if your favorite movie moment is the flash entering the speed force, this is the film for you."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Variety social media editor Katcy Stephan wrote on Twitter that The Flash is "an ambitious movie with very little to actually say."

"Packed with cliches and far longer than it needs to be, it shares themes with some similar titles, but doesn't execute nearly as well," Stephan added. "A far cry from the 'best superhero movie of all time.' "

Meanwhile, Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub called the movie "fantastic" in a Tuesday night Twitter post and praised Ezra Miller as "soooooo good in this movie" after a series of controversies and arrests in recent years.

"Loved Keaton, the action, humor and emotion. Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up," Weintraub wrote, adding that he "didn't see one person stand up to use the bathroom" during the screening.

Collider's Perri Nemiroff offered a balanced opinion of The Flash, calling it "yet another winner" for director Andy Muschietti (It) on Twitter. "It's a lot of movie and there were moments when I could somewhat feel it caving under the pressure of the mechanics of the concept and the themes it's exploring" the critic wrote. "But for the most part, it moves well, looks good, radiates enthusiasm for the characters and story it's telling, and left me wanting another viewing."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Critic Nicola Austin shared that The Flash is "a compelling, character-driven flick with a real emotional core & game changing stakes."

"With heart & humour aplenty - along with some shocks & surprises - there's so much to be excited for. Keaton steals the show with a terrific performance," Austin wrote on Twitter. "A real love letter to DC!"

The Flash stars Miller, 30, reprising their role as Barry Allen, the speedy Justice League character, plus sees more than one former Batman actor return as Barry messes with timelines to change the past.

Keaton, 71, who first played Batman in 1989, returns, and Ben Affleck's more recent iteration of Bruce Wayne is back as well. Michael Shannon as General Zod from 2013's Man of Steel also makes an appearance, and the cast also includes Temuera Morrison, Sasha Calle, Ron Livingston and Kiersey Clemons.

James Gunn (who, in October, was named as new co-CEO of DC Studios along with producer Peter Safran) praised The Flash to reporters earlier this year, according to Deadline.

Gunn — the director of The Suicide Squad and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies — said, "I will say here that Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made," and added that the film's storyline "resets everything" for the franchise.

The release of the movie comes after Miller, 30, apologized for a string of alarming behavior. The actor said in a statement in August that they would seek treatment for mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The Flash zooms into theaters June 16.