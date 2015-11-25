Fans were promised a battle between Captain America and Iron Man, but what they might not have expected was an all-out war

It's Evans vs. Downey! The First Captain America: Civil War Trailer Teases Epic Battle with Iron Man

The first trailer for Captain America: Civil War is finally here, and it does not disappoint. Fans were promised a battle between Captain America and Iron Man, but what they might not have expected was an all-out war.

Friends turn enemies in the newest installment of the franchise when the government creates a program meant to limit the authority of superheroes.

“While a great many people see you as a hero, there are some that prefer the word vigilante,” a government official explains.

But when Captain America refuses to abide by the new guidelines in order to protect his old friend Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. The Winter Soldier) the dispute over security versus liberty turns hero against hero – or more specifically, Captain America against Iron Man.

At one point Black Widow warns Captain America about what could happen if tension keeps building. “You know what’s about to happen,” she says. “Do you really want to punch your way out of this?”

The trailer gives the first glimpse of the battle between the former friends as Captain America and Winter Soldier team up against Iron Man, resulting in a three-way fight.

It also gives provides a first look at the Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman.

The Captain America: Civil War stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. premiered the trailer and movie poster while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. And while their characters may be at odds in the new film, the two actors insist that they are friends in real life.

“We’re good buds,” said Evans.

But just because they might battle it out on screen, doesn’t mean the two are wrestling each other in their spare time.

“We’ll get there,” joked Downey. “I want to wait until I’m in my mid-fifties so I have an excuse for losing.”