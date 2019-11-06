Angelina Jolie's The Eternals Halts Production After Unidentified Object Was Found on Set: Report

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden‘s latest film faced a minor hiccup.

Production on the upcoming Marvel film was halted after an unidentified object was found on the Canary Islands set of the movie, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet reported Jolie, Madden and other cast members were not present in the area the object was found.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A producer for ET tweeted “safety protocol” was followed and that “the area was inspected and deemed safe, and production resumed. No cast was present, but crew were asked to clear the area while the inspection occurred.”

ET has learned that an unidentified object was found on the set where 2nd unit filming was taking place. Per safety protocol, the area was inspected and deemed safe, and production resumed. No cast was present, but crew were asked to clear the area while the inspection occurred. https://t.co/2MdwwzYyMR — Brendon Geoffrion (@tv_brendon) November 5, 2019

Jolie, 44, surprised fans when she confirmed her role in the film while at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The Oscar-winning actress will star alongside Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh and Lauren Ridloff, who joined her.

The Eternals follows the story of a group of near-immortal superheroes known as Eternals who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations, according to IMDb.

Image zoom Angelina Jolie; Richard Madden Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Chloe Zhao — whose previous work includes the 2017 indie western drama The Rider — will direct the film, while Matthew and Ryan Firpo will write the script. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who produced all 22 Marvel films, will continue his work as the producer for The Eternals.

Jolie told PEOPLE in late July her six kids were the most excited about her new role.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie said of Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Eternals is slated to hit theaters Nov. 6, 2020.