Eternals Final Trailer Shows Off Their Unprecedented Powers — and Explains Where They've Been

Fans wondering why the Eternals had never appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until now got their answer in the movie's final action-packed trailer.

The trailer, released Thursday, shows off more than ever before from the upcoming movie, directed by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. The superheroes' powers make for dazzling scenes and the explanation of where the beings came from is sure to have Marvel fans excited.

In a voiceover, Gemma Chang's Sersi explains how the Eternals first came to Earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from the deviants, huge animal-like ravaging creatures.

"Why didn't you guys help fight Thanos, or any war, all the other terrible things throughout history?" asks Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, a human.

"We were instructed not to interfere in any human things unless deviants were involved," Sersi replies, with the clip cutting to an unexplained supernatural being when Dane asks who instructed.

salma hayek Credit: marvel entertainment/ youtube

The clip also explains why exactly the Eternals are arriving on Earth now.

"Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe. But the people of this planet brought everyone back with the snap of a finger. The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the Emergence to begin," Salma Hayek's Ajak explains.

"How long do we have?" Richard Madden's Ikaris asks.

"7 days," Ajak replies, setting off a quest to find all the Eternals still on Earth, including Angelina Jolie's Thena.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-seok, Lauren Ridloff and Lia McHugh.