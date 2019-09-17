The Devil Wears Prada to Become a Stage Musical — with a Score by Elton John! (Report)

The Devil Wears Prada is getting the musical treatment!

The project is set to premiere next summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Kevin McCollum, the musical’s producer, spoke to the newspaper and revealed Elton John will be scoring the project with Anna D. Shapira directing. John is behind a number of famous stage musicals, including The Lion King and Billy Elliot.

“It was important to Anna that we premiere in Chicago,” McCollum told the Tribune, although he did not mention when the musical would move to Broadway in New York City.

Reps for McCollum and John did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Devil Wears Prada, based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, debuted in theaters in 2006 and starred Anne Hathaway as Andy, a recent college graduate who lands a job at the prestigious Runway magazine only to find herself the assistant to the diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Image zoom Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada Everett

The movie also starred Emily Blunt in a breakthrough role, Stanley Tucci and Adrian Grenier.

It was a box office success grossing $326 million worldwide.

RELATED: Emily Blunt Gives Devil Wears Prada Fans What They Want as She Answers Vogue‘s 73 Questions

In April 2018, Blunt, 36, spoke to PEOPLE about the film and what she thought of a possible sequel.

“If everyone did it I would be up for it,” she said. “I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original was.”