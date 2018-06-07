The Crown's Claire Foy Is Unrecognizable as Lisbeth Salander in Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Sequel

Claire Foy ditches period garments for leather in the first trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

The star of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown transforms herself into vengeful hacker Lisbeth Salander in the sequel to David Fincher’s 2011 thriller The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. She takes over the role from Rooney Mara, who was Oscar nominated for her performance in the original.

Noomi Rapace also played the part in three Swedish-language films based on author Stieg Larsson’s best-selling trilogy: Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest.

Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvares takes over from Fincher for the latest in the saga.

Foy spoke with Entertainment Weekly about initially being reluctant to play Salander, whose on a mission to make bad men pay for their crimes in Spider’s Web.

“My initial thought was, ‘Oh god,’” said the Emmy nominee. “Then I met Fede and Elizabeth [Cantillon], the producer, and we had a really nice chat. I’d watched Fede’s films, and I was just really into him as a filmmaker, and [that] just made me really excited about it.”

The Girl in the Spider’s Web — also starring Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund and Vicky Krieps — opens November 9.