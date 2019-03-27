The Craft Is Back! Classic '90s Teen Horror Is Getting a Female-Directed Reboot

The Craft is officially getting a remake.

Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures announced that Zoe Lister-Jones is set to write and direct a reboot of the classic 1996 teen movie, according to Deadline.

Lister-Jones, who currently stars opposite Colin Hanks on the CBS show Life in Pieces, wrote and directed Band Aid in 2017 and most recently had a pilot greenlit at ABC that she also wrote and is set to direct.

The director confirmed the news on her Instagram on Wednesday with a screenshot of Deadline‘s headline and a simple caption.

“Dreams. Coming. True.,” she wrote, adding a witch emoji.

The Craft revolved around new-girl Sarah, played by Robin Tunney, as she falls in with a group of outcast girls who perform witchcraft and worship a powerful deity named Manon. The three girls — played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True in the original — encourage Sarah to tap into her supernatural side, and the foursome become a coven.

But when Sarah’s crush Chris (played by Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich) makes up a nasty rumor about her, all four girls cast spells that turn out to have dire consequences. In the end, Sarah saves herself and her town by taking away the other girls’ powers.

The move to bring on Lister-Jones is significant after Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum sparked controversy for stating in an interview in Oct. 2018 that it was hard finding female directors to helm his company’s movies. He later clarified his comment and apologized.

“Thank you for calling me out on my dumb comments in that interview,” Blum wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter page. “I made a stupid mistake. I spoke too quickly about a serious issue — an issue I am passionate about.”

“We have not done a good enough job working with female directors and it is not because they don’t exist,” Blum continued. “I heard from many today. The way my passion came out was dumb. And for that I am sorry. I will do better.”

Blum and his studio are behind Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us, as well as Jamie Lee Curtis’ Halloween remake.