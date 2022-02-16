See Chris Pine as a Disgraced Soldier Running for His Life in Gripping Trailer for The Contractor

Chris Pine is a man on the run in The Contractor.

The actor, 41, stars in the upcoming action-thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, "who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension," according to an official synopsis.

"In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force," the synopsis adds. "When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him."

In a new trailer, released Wednesday, Harper sits around a kitchen table with fellow former soldier Mike (Ben Foster) and the latter's family, before the footage cuts to Harper being discharged from the military.

the contractor Chris Pine in The Contractor (2022) | Credit: Paramout Pictures

RELATED: Chris Pine to Make Directorial Debut with Poolman Costarring Annette Bening and Danny DeVito

Soon, Harper is shown connecting with the man who seems to be the head of the aforementioned underground military force (Kiefer Sutherland), who says, "We gave them our minds, our bodies and our spirit, and they chewed us up and spit us out."

"We operate in a deep black OGA offshoot with direct presidential authority," Sutherland's character adds. "So what do you say — you down for the cause?"

Facing financial obstacles for his family, Harper agrees — but soon runs into moral obstacles (and plenty of gunfire and assorted pyrotechnics, targeted his way) while out on assignment.

"He's gonna come after you with everything he's got," a voice can be heard saying over the heart-pounding footage.

the contractor Poster for The Contractor (2022) | Credit: Paramout Pictures

Pine is rumored to be reprising his role as Captain Kirk for the upcoming fourth Star Trek installment in the franchise's reboot series, and will make his directorial debut with the comedic mystery Poolman.