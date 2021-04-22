Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga once again star as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren following the case of the possessed murderer

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer Explores a Terrifying New Demonic Case

The Conjuring is back — and it's scarier than ever.

The first trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Told Me To Do It reunites Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren for one of their creepiest cases.

This time, Ed and Lorraine find themselves in the middle of a bizarre case after Arne Cheyenne Johnson clams he was possessed by the devil as his official defense after being charged with manslaughter.

The story is a deliberate departure from what fans have come to expect from The Conjuring movies.

As franchise creator James Wan teased last year, "I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted-house setup of the first two Conjuring films. It should be more on a whole different level, something that we've never explored before in the Conjuring world."

The Conjuring:The Devil Made Me Do It Credit: Ben Rothstein/ Warner Bros.

Director Michael Chaves further teased just how scary this third movie will be earlier this year.

"In a lot of ways, this is the biggest Conjuring movie," Chaves recently told IGN. "I showed the final cut to Vera and her husband and they agreed, and they were like, 'This is the darkest Conjuring movie.' It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there's real consequence, there's real victims."