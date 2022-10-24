Fourth 'Conjuring' Movie in the Works; Spinoff 'The Nun' Also Has Sequel on the Way

The Conjuring horror franchise, which spans the Annabelle and The Nun movies as well, has so far made over $2 billion at the box office

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on October 24, 2022 02:46 PM
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021).
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). Photo: Ben Rothstein

The Conjuring universe continues to grow.

After the success of last year's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the based-on-a-true-story horror franchise is moving forward with another installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick — who wrote the previous two Conjuring movies, the Aquaman movies and the recent prequel Orphan: First Kill — will write the screenplay.

Though stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who portray the late real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the movies, reportedly haven't signed on to the new movie just yet, Farmiga shared news of the sequel on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

After the original James Wan–directed The Conjuring in 2013, there have also been several spinoffs, including three Annabelle movies and 2018's The Nun, which starred Farmiga's sister Taissa Farmiga. Collectively, the Conjuring franchise has raked in over $2 billion at the worldwide box office so far.

Deadline reported that Taissa will return as Sister Irene in The Nun 2 alongside Euphoria's Storm Reid, with a September 2023 release date in mind. Michael Chaves (who made Devil Made Me Do It and 2019's The Curse of La Llorona) will direct.

Last June, Farmiga, 49, told PEOPLE how the subject matter of the film series has had an affect on her.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't affect me, the first two films. But I think I've toughened up," Farmiga said at the time. "I had to do a lot of really weirdo research for this project. I've gone down some dingy holes."

As far as how to separate the scary subject matter from her life, Farmiga recalled getting "tremendously" helpful advice from the real Lorraine, who died in 2019 at age 92. (Ed died in 2006 at 79.)

"One of the first things Lorraine said to me is that, from her perspective and her knowledge of the diabolical, all of that negative stuff feeds on fear. That is probably something I've learned to push away year after year," Farmiga said with a laugh. "And that's really, honestly, the trick — how does one do that? I don't necessarily have a recipe for that, other than knowing the knowledge of that."

