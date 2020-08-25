Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 film adaptation of The Color Purple, is one of the producers of the upcoming film

The Color Purple Set to Be a Musical Film with Beyoncé's Black Is King Director Blitz Bazawule at Helm

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple ; Blitz Bazawule

The Color Purple is becoming a musical film!

The project, which is based on the Broadway musical, will be coming to the big screen with Beyoncé’s Black Is King co-director, Blitz Bazawule, at the helm, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Oprah Winfrey, who is one of the producers of the musical film, told the outlet, "We were all blown away by Blitz’s unique vision as a director and look forward to seeing how he brings the next evolution of this beloved story to life."

Bazawule co-directed Beyoncé’s visual album alongside the singer and Emmanuel Adjei and brought to life the album’s South African shoot.

The script will be based on The Color Purple’s Broadway version, which was based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel.

Image zoom Oprah Winfrey in the 1985 film adaptation of The Color Purple Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The story follows the lives of African-American women — namely Celie and Nettie Harris, Shug Avery and Miss Millie — in the American South in the 1930s.

Steven Spielberg directed the 1985 film of the same name which starred Winfrey, Danny Glover and Whoopi Goldberg.

Spielberg is producing Bazawule’s musical alongside Winfrey. His film adaptation went on to be nominated for 11 Oscars and earned Winfrey a Support Actress nomination.

The original Broadway musical of the story debuted in 2005 and earned 11 Tony Award nominations a year later, with actress LaChanze winning a Tony for her role as Celie.