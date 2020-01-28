The Class of 2020! This Year's Oscar Nominees All Pose Together at Annual Academy Luncheon

Presenting your 2020 Academy Awards nominees!

Hollywood A-list gathered on Monday at the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills where this year’s nominees dined and mingled before posing together for an epic photo.

Before the event got underway, Academy president David Rubin asked for a moment of silence from everyone in attendance to pay tribute to 2018 Oscar winner Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter accident. Bryant, 41, won the Best Animated Short Film Oscar for Dear Basketball.

In the class photo, the nominees, who total to just under 100, gathered around three Oscar trophies, against a white background and looked up towards the camera.

Among the nominees was, Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho, who was nominated for best director. The film has also been nominated for best original screenplay and best picture.

Leonardo Dicaprio, who has been nominated for best actor for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, was also seen in the shot. Dicaprio, 45, previously won best actor in 2016 for The Revenant.

A few fit away was Dicaprio’s good friend Brad Pitt, who has been nominated for best supporting actor — also for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Actress Greta Gerwig was also seen smiling in the photo. She received a nomination for best original screenplay for Little Women.

The Academy shared the photo on Twitter writing, “Meet this year’s class of Oscar nominees! #OscarsLunch.“

A week before Monday’s lunch, the Academy revealed that last year’s Oscar acting winners Regina King, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and Mahershala Ali will be presenting the acting categories on Feb. 9.

Image zoom Oscars Class of 2020 Twitter

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a statement.

King won last year for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk, while Ali won for Best Supporting Actress in Green Book.

Image zoom FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali

Malek snatched up the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Colman won Best Actress for The Favourite.

The Oscar nominations were announced in early January with Joker leading the pack with 11 nominations.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood came in second with 10. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each picked up six nods, while Ford v Ferrari came away with four.

On Jan. 8, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed this year’s ceremony will run without a host.

This isn’t the first time the show has gone on without a host. In 2019, the award ceremony went hostless after Kevin Hart dropped out of hosting duties amid the fallout from resurfaced past homophobic remarks he made on Twitter.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.