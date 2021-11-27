The Cast of My Girl: Where Are They Now?
It's been 30 years since the coming of age film was released, launching Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin to stardom. See what the cast of the beloved movie is up to now
Anna Chlumsky
Then: Chlumsky was just 10 when she starred in My Girl, playing angsty tween Vada Sultenfuss. After starring in the 1994 sequel and a few other films, she took a break from acting to attend the University of Chicago and work in publishing.
Now: The actress, now 40, had a major return to the spotlight when she joined the cast of Veep in 2012, winning a Screen Actors Guild Award and scoring a handful of Emmy nominations. She is married with two children.
Macaulay Culkin
Then: The 12-year-old was already megafamous thanks to his lead role in the ever-popular 1990 film, Home Alone. He broke hearts playing opposite Chlumsky as Thomas J. Sennett, and with her, won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss.
Now: Culkin, 41, also took a bit of a break from the spotlight in the late '90s, reappearing in Party Monster and Saved in 2003 and picking up some voice work along the way. In 2021 he joined Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story: Double Feature and welcomed his first child with longtime partner Brenda Song.
Dan Aykroyd
Then: Already a huge name thanks to his parts in Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters and The Coneheads — not to mention his work on Saturday Night Live, for which he won an Emmy — Aykroyd took a slightly softer turn as Vada's widowed dad Harry, who ran a funeral parlor.
Now: The actor, 69, has stayed consistently busy, starring in 1997's Soul Man, narrating Hotel Paranormal and joining the many Ghostbusters reboots and revivals, among other projects. He is married with three grown children.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Then: Curtis too was a household name, having freaked out moviegoers in three Halloween films and starring in A Fish Called Wanda before finding fans in My Girl as makeup artist and Vada confidant Shelly DeVoto.
Now: Is there anything you haven't seen her in? In addition to starring in more Halloween films and cult classics like True Lies, Freaky Friday and Knives Out, the 63-year-old joined the cast of Scream Queens and played Jess' mom on New Girl. She's married to director Christopher Guest, with whom she has two grown children.
Griffin Dunne
Then: Already in the business for 15-plus years before joining My Girl, Dunne played Vada's teacher Mr. Bixler, on whom she had a big crush.
Now: An Emmy and Oscar nominee, Dunne, 66, has continued to work steadily in TV and film, more notably on House of Lies and I Love Dick before tugging at heartstrings as an estranged member of the Pearson family on NBC's current hit, This Is Us. He is married with one grown child from a previous relationship.
Richard Masur
Then: Masur was also a Hollywood mainstay prior to playing Vada's Uncle Phil in My Girl: his résumé included Hot I Baltimore, Rhoda and One Day at a Time.
Now: Masur, 73, moved on to Picket Fences, Forget Paris and All My Children and more recently, appeared on several episodes of Orange Is the New Black. He is twice married.