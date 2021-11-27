The Cast of My Girl: Where Are They Now?

Then: Chlumsky was just 10 when she starred in My Girl, playing angsty tween Vada Sultenfuss. After starring in the 1994 sequel and a few other films, she took a break from acting to attend the University of Chicago and work in publishing.

Now: The actress, now 40, had a major return to the spotlight when she joined the cast of Veep in 2012, winning a Screen Actors Guild Award and scoring a handful of Emmy nominations. She is married with two children.