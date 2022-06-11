E.T. catapaulted a young Barrymore, a.k.a. Gertie, to superstardom, with a decades-long career that has included Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award wins and Emmy nominations, and now, a successful daytime talk show.

As for the film's big anniversary, Barrymore, now 47, told PEOPLE she's been in touch with Spielberg about celebratory plans — and that the milestone is extra-special for daughters Frankie and Olive (with ex Will Kopelman), too.

"I want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven," she shared. "He's a big father figure to me. He's like, 'We're not missing this moment with your kids.' This is very emotional and full circle: my kids are very close to the age that I was when E.T. came out. Frankie, actually, is at the age, she's 7."