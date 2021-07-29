Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish Play the Long — and Steamy — Game in Trailer for The Card Counter

Oscar Isaac is a mysterious poker player out for redemption in the newly released trailer for The Card Counter.

In the film, Isaac stars as William Tell, "an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions," according to a release.

The trailer, which dropped this week, opens with Tell entering a motel room and proclaiming, "There's a weight a man can accrue ... the weight created by his past actions."

As the footage continues, viewers are treated to the first meeting between Tell and La Linda (Tiffany Haddish), who eventually becomes a love interest for Tell and offers to "stake" the card counter, teasing, "I'm always looking for a good thoroughbred."

The Card Counter Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish in The Card Counter | Credit: Courtesy Focus Features

Subsequent scenes show Tell meeting with Tye Sheridan's Cirk, who lets the protagonist know he "might want a piece of what I'm gonna do."

"And what is that?" Tell asks the younger man.

As the trailer continues, Tell becomes more and more involved in dangerous liaisons and is showing spending time in prison.

"Is it possible to know when one reaches the limit?" he asks near the end.

The Card Counter Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter | Credit: Courtesy Focus Features

According to a release, The Card Counter, written and directed by Paul Schrader (First Reformed) follows Tell (Isaac, 42), a man who "just wants to play cards."

But "His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk (Sheridan, 24), a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel (Willem Dafoe)," the synopsis continues. "Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk."

"But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past," it concludes.

Distributed by Focus Features, the crime-drama revenge thriller counts legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese among its five executive producers.

Isaac has been busy on the big screen as of late. Aside from The Card Counter, the Star Wars actor is set to appear in Dune later this year, as well as reprise his voice role as the iconic eccentric patriarch Gomez Addams in The Addams Family 2. In May, he was also confirmed as the lead in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight.

"'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT; - Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight," Marvel Studios tweeted at the time, sharing a photo of the top half of Isaac's face in front of several Moon Knight comic pages.