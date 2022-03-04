Judd Apatow Directs Wife Leslie Mann, Daughter Iris as Quarantined Movie Stars in The Bubble Trailer

The Bubble is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix April 1

Judd Apatow has enlisted some familiar faces for his latest film outing.

Netflix released the first trailer for the 54-year-old director's latest film The Bubble on Friday, which centers around a cast and crew trying to film a sequel to an action franchise about flying dinosaurs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the film, which is set to be released April 1, Mann stars alongside David Duchovny as one part of a divorced acting couple that is forced to quarantine together. Iris, 19, stars as Krystal, an outgoing young actress.

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, iris apatow Iris Apatow, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In The Bubble trailer, a group of actors is seen working on filming the latest installment in their dinosaur film franchise — titled Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem — "somewhere in England" in October 2020.

"Please make sure you are wearing proper PPE. Physical touch is, of course, off the table, so I would recommend making sweet eyes at each other," a film assistant tells the group, explaining proper precautions needed amid the health crisis.

As a studio executive, portrayed by Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, explains that the film is "one of two" currently in production, she notes, "If we fail, the studio is going to go down."

RELATED VIDEO: Father-Daughter Duo Judd & Maude Apatow Break Down Their On-Set Working Relationship

Clips from the film then flash across the scene, showing all the fun, hijinks and drama that takes place filming amid strict COVID-19 protocols, before it is hinted that there is more than meets the eye for each of the actors on the movie's set.

The Bubble marks Judd's first film to be distributed by Netflix, per Variety. The director also serves as a producer on the film, as well as a writer alongside Pam Brady.

Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Iris Apatow as Krystal Kris, Pedro Pascal The Bubble (2022) | Credit: Laura Radford/Netflix

Ahead of The Bubble's first trailer release, Netflix teased the movie by promoting the film within the film on its social media accounts.

"Humankind is threatened once again by a dinosaur species: Cliff Beasts. The team must reunite, after 5 long years, to battle the Cliff Beasts — but this time on Mount Everest," a description of a clip of the fictional movie reads on YouTube.