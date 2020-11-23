Boss Baby returns with his whole family in tow for the sequel

Boss Baby Returns! First Look at Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum and Amy Sedaris in Family Business Sequel

It's all about family for Boss Baby's second trip to the big screen.

PEOPLE has a first look at The Boss Baby: Family Business, the sequel to the hit 2017 animated movie starring Alec Baldwin as suit-and-briefcase carrying baby Ted who arrives to bring chaos into 7-year-old Tim's life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The follow-up once again brings Baldwin back, with Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow reprising their roles as mom and dad, respectively.

Set several years later, Family Business finds Tim (James Marsden) and Ted drifted apart by their very different lives. While Ted became a successful hedge fund CEO, Tim is married to wife Carol (Eva Longoria) and has a whip-smart 7-year-old daughter named Tabitha.

The brothers are soon forced to come together again when Tabitha's new baby sister Tina (Amy Sedaris) is revealed to be a secret agent spying on Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum).

PEOPLE's first look at the sequel features grown-up Tim and Ted, as well as the moment Tabitha is introduced to her baby sister by Carol.

Image zoom The Boss Baby: Family Business | Credit: DreamWorks Animation LLC.

Image zoom The Boss Baby: Family Business | Credit: DreamWorks Animation LLC.

Director Tom McGrath tells PEOPLE that working with Baldwin on the movie was just as fun as expected.

“Working with Alec is one of the great joys of my life — both as an actor and as a collaborator. And every recording session we have together ends with laughter — all 300 of them!" McGrath said.

As Longoria tells PEOPLE, she loved voicing Carol because of the example she sets.

"What I love about Carol Tempelton is that as a working mom and the breadwinner for the household, she's a great role model to her daughter Tabitha — and of course new baby Tina," she says.

Carol will certainly have her hands full with the new baby, with Sedaris telling PEOPLE, "Baby Tina is a force of nature!"

Meanwhile, Marsden's Tim is going through quite a bit on his own.

“Playing Tim Templeton was like going through a midlife crisis and teenage angst all at the same time," he said.