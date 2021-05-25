The Boss Baby: Family Business picks up several years after the first movie, with Ted and Tim all grown up

The Boss Baby: Family Business Bouncing Into Theaters and Onto Peacock in July

The Boss Baby is coming back sooner than expected!

The sequel, titled The Boss Baby: Family Business, will hit theaters on July 2, moving up from its scheduled September date. The film will also be available to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock on the same day.

The follow-up once again brings Alec Baldwin back as Boss Baby Ted, with Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow reprising their roles as mom and dad, respectively.

Set several years later, Family Business finds Tim (James Marsden) and Ted drifting apart due to their very different lives. While Ted became a successful hedge fund CEO, Tim is married to wife Carol (Eva Longoria) and has a whip-smart 7-year-old daughter named Tabitha.

The brothers are soon forced to come together again when Tabitha's new baby sister Tina (Amy Sedaris) is revealed to be a secret agent spying on Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum).

Boss Baby

Director Tom McGrath previously told PEOPLE that working with Baldwin on the movie was just as fun as expected.

"Working with Alec is one of the great joys of my life — both as an actor and as a collaborator. And every recording session we have together ends with laughter — all 300 of them!" McGrath said.

As Longoria told PEOPLE, she loved voicing Carol because of the example she sets.