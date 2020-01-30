There's a Big Lebowski Sequel Rolling Into Theaters This March

John Turturro

The Jesus Rolls will be released this spring!

Months after it was first announced that John Turturro’s sequel to The Big Lebowski would be coming out in 2020, a release date has finally been announced for the heavily-anticipated film.

The new film — which had its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival last October — will arrive at select movie theaters on March 20, and will be released on demand just three days later, according to NME.

In addition to reprising his role as Jesus Quintana, the film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson.

The story revolves a trio of misfits whose dynamic evolves from being sexually charged into a love story, according to Variety.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said in a statement to Variety of the film, which was filmed in 2016 and previously titled Going Places.

The new film also has the full support of Joel and Ethan Coen, who were behind the 1998 classic.

“They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” Turturro told The Independent last year. “They said, ‘You gotta do it cause we’re not doing it!’ ”

While audiences were first introduced to Turturro’s character in the 1998 original, the character actually pre-dated the Coen brothers film, with the actor first debuting a version of the character at the Public Theater in New York City.

“It was a trilogy of one-acts, and the character I did was based on a person I had met through the writer, someone he knew. There was something kind of disarming about the guy. He had a very gentle voice, a high voice,” Turturro previously told Variety.

“I’ve always thought that Jesus was a real full character, and I kind of just did the trailer version in The Big Lebowski to serve this wonderful film,” he added, noting that the new film would play homage to the cult classic. “I bowl and I dance in the movie. I figured I had to kind of acknowledge those kinds of things.”