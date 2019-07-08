The Big Lebowski Sequel The Jesus Rolls Coming in 2020 with John Turturro and Pete Davidson

John Turturro’s sequel to The Big Lebowski is moving forward!

The 62-year-old actor’s long-awaited film The Jesus Rolls is finally getting a release date in 2020, according to Deadline. Turturro reprises his role as Jesus Quintana.

The story revolves a trio of misfits whose dynamic evolves from being sexually charged into a love story, according to Variety.

The film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said in a statement to Variety. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bringing our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.”

Image zoom John Turturro as Jesus Quintana in The Jesus Rolls

Image zoom Turturro in The Big Lebowski Everett Collection

The Jesus Rolls was filmed in 2016 and was previously titled Going Places. Turturro, who starred alongside Jeff Bridges in the Coen Brothers’ 1998 original classic teased the film was “racy.”

“It shows how stupid men are,” he told The Independent. “That’s what the movie is kinda about — the women are the stronger, more together characters.”

Turturro added, “I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy.”