The Best Jane Austen Adaptations to Watch While You Wait for the New Persuasion Movie

Written by and starring Joel Kim Booster, the modern rom-com is a take on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, stemming from a real-life trip to New York's Fire Island.

"On my first trip to Fire Island, the book that I brought was Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen," Booster recalled in a behind-the-scenes featurette shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "Her observations about class and society did scan onto my experience being on this island, seeing how gay men did the same things within our own community."

The movie, directed by Andrew Ahn, is a delight that really plays up the comedy — how could it not when it stars Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller and more.