The Batman Will Be 'Darker' than Other Adaptations, Says Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis is giving a few hints to what fans can expect from The Batman.

The actor, 56, spoke to LAD Bible about the upcoming Robert Pattinson film, which stopped production due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

When asked if the film was "darker, broodier" than fans have previously seen the character in other adaptations, Serkis said, "I would say that's not far from the truth."

Serkis, who plays Alfred in the film, said, "[The Batman] is very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt [Reeves] has written."

The actor is following in the footsteps of other stars before him who have played the iconic butler to Bruce Wayne, specifically Michael Caine, who played the part in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.

"He was fantastic," Serkis said of Caine, 87. "His Alfred was legendary, I couldn't even begin to go there, really. You find it for yourself. It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own and see what it is about the character that connects with you and your personal Venn diagram."

Serkis said he was "literally halfway through shooting my part in when we got shut down."

"So, it will be interesting to see when that resurfaces how it has been affected by [the lockdown]," he added. "But it's going to be a beautiful film."

The Batman stars Pattinson, 33, Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro.

In February, Reeves revealed the first look at Pattinson in his batsuit and teased the Batmobile a month later on Twitter.

The film was originally scheduled for release on June 25, 2021, but due to the coronavirus, it has been pushed back to October 1, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

