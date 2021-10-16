The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Take on Gotham

The Batman has a new trailer before it flies into theaters next year.

Robert Pattinson takes on the iconic comic book hero in the first full trailer for the thriller, which costars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two feature prominently in the new trailer, released Saturday, as does Colin Farrell, who looks unrecognizable as The Penguin.

The trailer kicks off with a riddle of sorts as police enter a diner to find Paul Dano, playing The Riddler in the film, who seems to cause a lot of mayhem for Gotham City's Caped Crusader.

The BatmanCourtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures & DC Comics

"Who are you under there?" Kravitz's Catwoman asks at one point.

"I'm vengeance," Pattinson's Batman responds, giving fans a taste of what to expect.

The DC Comics film also stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis, to name a few.

zoe kravitz, robert pattinson, the batman Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures & DC Comics

During DC Comics' virtual FanDome event in 2020, director Matt Reeves explained that the film follows the "early days" of Batman when Bruce Wayne is "very far from being perfect."

"One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place," said Reeves. "He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins."