Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, and Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the new film, out this March

See Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Go Toe-to-Toe in New Batman Trailer: 'The Bat and the Cat'

Are Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz friends or foes?

In a new trailer for The Batman that debuted Monday, Pattinson, 35, and Kravitz, 33, appear to face off as well as join forces as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman, respectively, to take down The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The movie also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

"If we don't stand up, no one will," Kravitz's Catwoman tells Pattinson's Batman in the trailer, adding, " 'The Bat and the Cat.' That's got a nice ring."

When Andy Serkis' Alfred asks Batman if Catwoman is a "friend," he answers, "I'm not so sure."

Kravitz recently spoke to Empire magazine about her role in the movie, saying, "This is an origin story for Selina, so it's the beginning of her figuring out who she is beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there's a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale."

She also revealed that she studied how cats fight in preparation for her physicality as Catwoman in combat scenes.

"We watched cats and lions and how they fight and talked about what is actually possible when you're my size, and Batman's so much stronger than me," she explained. "What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

Kravitz added that Pattinson is "not just trying to do a bunch of impressive backflips that wouldn't be possible for that person to do, and he takes into account where we are in the story and where the characters are emotionally. It was really fun to work from that place."