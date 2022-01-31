Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne gets a sinister message from The Riddler (Paul Dano) in a new clip from The Batman, in theaters March 4

Watch Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in Heart-Pounding Scene from The Batman

Bruce Wayne is ready to face off against his latest foes.

In a new clip from The Batman released Sunday, Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader is attending a funeral when he notices a young boy sitting near the front — seemingly eliciting an emotional response from Bruce, who famously lost his own parents as a child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Viewers are then shown Gotham City police's James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) revealing the news that District Attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) is missing, before a car carrying a tied-up Colson crashes the scene, a bomb strapped around his neck — all courtesy of The Riddler (Paul Dano).

"Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k," the movie's director and co-writer, Matt Reeves, tweeted alongside the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

robin pattinson Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022)

The new clip comes just over a month after Warner Bros. dropped a new trailer, which shows Bruce and Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) appearing to face off as well as join forces.

"If we don't stand up, no one will," Kravitz's Catwoman tells Pattinson's Batman in the trailer, adding, " 'The Bat and the Cat.' That's got a nice ring." When Andy Serkis' Alfred Pennyworth asks Batman if Catwoman is a "friend," he answers, "I'm not so sure."

The movie also stars Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

RELATED VIDEO: Batman, er, Superman, er Iron Man to the Rescue! The Best Superhero Saves Ever

Fans can expect three full hours of superhero action when The Batman hits theaters in March. The official runtime for the Matt Reeves-directed film was confirmed on Jan. 20 as 2 hours and 55 minutes including the credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, the Motion Picture Association announced earlier this month that the film received a PG-13 rating for "strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material."

The Batman's length nearly matches that of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, which clocked in at 3 hours and 1 minute and broke box-office records in 2019. Recent release Spider-Man: No Way Home is 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the director's cut Zack Snyder's Justice League, which debuted on HBO Max last year, is a massive 4 hours and 2 minutes long.

The R-rated Joker — which garnered an Oscar for star Joaquin Phoenix — was 2 hours and 2 minutes, and the lengthiest entry in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy was 2012's The Dark Knight Rises at 2 hours and 44 minutes.