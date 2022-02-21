New Action-Packed The Batman Trailer Debuts During NBA All-Star Weekend: WATCH

A new trailer for The Batman has landed!

Robert Pattinson puts on an action-packed display as the titular Caped Crusader in the 60-second clip that dropped Saturday, during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano and more appear alongside Pattinson in the trailer, as the latter fights his way through gunfire and villainy on a mission to save Gotham City.

"Who are you under there? Are you just hideously scarred?" Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman asks the masked vigilante at one point.

"Yeah," Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman responds breathily.

In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Kravitz, 33, and Pattinson, 35, reflected on their memorable chemistry test together, alongside director Matt Reeves.

"The chemistry read was really intense," said Kravitz. "Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least."

Reeves, 55, noted that Kravitz and Pattinson "really connected" and "everyone could see there was something really special between them."

Kravitz added of her onscreen chemistry with the Twilight alum, "There could be a lot going on in a scene, but if I was able to connect with Rob and look into his eyes, it would immediately bring me into the moment. I saw a look in his eye that I hadn't seen before. Seeing something new and very vulnerable as well was really beautiful."

The Batman Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022) | Credit: NBA on TNT

While Batman fans still have a week and a half before Bruce Wayne flies into theaters once more, Wright, 56, promises the upcoming film is worth the wait, telling PEOPLE in a recent chat, "I'm excited for that passion among fans to be satisfied by what we did."

"Rob really puts on the cowl and claims it and makes it his own," Wright added. "He brings such a range of things to this portrayal, it's really wonderful. I think he brings certain dynamics that we haven't necessarily seen before. His Batman is fierce, ferocious, everything you would expect."

His alter ego Bruce Wayne, however, "has a kind of vulnerability to him that is quite new," explained the Westworld star. "It's that vulnerability, I think in some ways, that explains the need for the cowl and the cape because it's inside all of that, that he finds the strength to be this hero in the midst of this decaying city that is Gotham."

Wright added, "There's a lot of trauma at Bruce Wayne's core, and it's that trauma that I think, as Rob plays it, we see propelling him to become the Batman and do what he does. It's a really wonderful performance."