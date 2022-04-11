The Batman Locks in HBO Max Premiere Date

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, is now playing in theaters everywhere

The Batman is coming home soon.

Now in theaters, Robert Pattinson's take on the DC Comics character will launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, as reported by Deadline.

Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, The Batman hit theaters on March 4 and enjoyed an opening weekend box office haul of approximately $134 million domestically.

Warner Bros. Entertainment chairman-CEO Ann Sarnoff revealed last year that in 2022, they planned on dropping their theatrical releases onto streaming 45 days after they hit theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

the Batman Credit: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

Sarnoff added, "The ones we're putting in theaters are the ones we think will work. It's not just about budget size, it's also about genre and the behavioral patterns of people. I would love to put dramas and comedies on the biggest screen possible; it's just right now they are not opening. Honestly, they weren't opening pre-COVID either."

The 45-day window contrasts the company's strategy in 2021, when their big-screen movies also hit HBO Max exclusively the same time they debuted in movie theaters. Those films included Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, The Suicide Squad and Mortal Kombat.