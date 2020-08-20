The first teaser poster and logo for Robert Pattinson's The Batman reveals a detective, noir theme

The Batman Drops Logo and Teaser Poster for Robert Pattinson's First Cape Crusader Outing

Robert Pattinson's The Batman has a new poster and logo for fans to dissect.

The film's director Matt Reeves revealed the film's first poster on Twitter Thursday, saying the drop was "for the fans."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee," Reeves tweeted.

He added, "See more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans."

The poster and logo reveal a black and red theme that tap into a noir aesthetic — something Reeves has previously said is the genre of this iteration of Batman films.

Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2019 that the films were a trilogy and “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale."

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

Image zoom Robert Pattinson in the bat suit for The Batman Warner Bros. Studios

In December 2019, Pattinson said he didn't view Batman as a "superhero" in an interview for NBC News’ Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

"Batman’s not a superhero," he said. "It’s weird. I always balk at it. I’m like, it doesn’t count. You need to have, like, magical powers to be a superhero."

Reeves gave fans a first look at what Pattinson looked like in the Batsuit in February, sharing a red and black video against a snippet of Michael Giacchino’s score for the film.

In early March, Reeves gave fans a first look at the Batmobile.