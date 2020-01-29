The Batman Director Shares First Look at Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader Reboot : 'Day One'

Batman is back.

Director Matt Reeves revealed on Twitter that shooting had started for The Batman, the latest trilogy that will see Robert Pattinson take on the famous vigilante.

Sharing a shot of a clapperboard revealing the movie’s all-red logo, Reeves announced it was “Day One” of production.

The upcoming film is planned to be part of a trilogy. The movie will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2019 his idea for the films is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

“I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”

Pattinson, 33, spoke to The Guardian last month about being cast as the caped crusader explaining that he “felt a connection to it, I don’t know why.”

“I just really wanted it,” Pattinson said, adding that he’s already feeling the pressure of playing the iconic character.

“I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation,” he said. “Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!”

Despite the public anticipation, Pattinson assures, “There is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.”

The Lighthouse star already has a backup plan in case his three upcoming Batman movies are a disappointment.

“Porn,” he joked, laughing. “But art-house porn.”

The Batman is slated to open in theaters in June 2021.