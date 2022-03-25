The Batman Deleted Scene Reveals Barry Keoghan's Joker Facing Off Against the Caped Crusader

Warner Bros. dropped a five-minute deleted scene on Wednesday that gives fans a terrifying look at actor Barry Keoghan's version of the famed DC Comics villain

The Batman has released a terrifying new deleted scene that gives a further glimpse at one of the comic book franchise's most iconic villains.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the movie noticed a strange new character who speaks to Paul Dano's Riddler at the very end, from within the confines of the Arkham Asylum.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

That character, a teased version of the Joker, is revealed in fuller detail in a new five-minute deleted scene from the film, which Warner Bros. dropped on Wednesday.

The clip, viewable on YouTube, was first presented via a cryptic website www.rataalada.com that mimics the Riddler's mind-bending puzzles in the movie.

The scene reveals a menacing and disfigured version of the Joker, played by Eternals actor Barry Keoghan. Warner Bros. had previously tried to keep Keoghan's character under wraps, with his role identified only as "Unseen Arkham Prisoner" on The Batman's IMDb page.

Director Matt Reeves also kept mum about the casting, calling Keoghan an "unseen prisoner" when he previously teased the "really cool" deleted scene to TechRadar.

"There were scenes we cut that I liked," Reeves told the website, ahead of The Batman's release. "In fact, there's a scene with the unseen prisoner (Keoghan), who appears at the end of the movie in Arkham with the Riddler. There was an earlier scene where Batman went to Arkham to try to profile the Riddler, and Barry is in that scene. It's a very cool scene, and I'm sure we'll release the scene after the movie comes out, because it's a really cool deleted scene."

The deleted scene in The Batman shows Robert Pattinson's Batman attempting to interview the Joker to get more insight into the Riddler's motive and plan. It's a similar setup to Manhunter (the precursor to The Silence of the Lambs), Reeves explained earlier this month to Variety.

RELATED VIDEO: Moviegoer Reportedly Released a Live Bat in a Texas Movie Theater During The Batman Showing

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keoghan's Joker is seen through obscured security glass, but his horrific red smile is clearly visible, as is a tuft of clownish green hair.

His skin, lips and hands are seen covered in boils and burn scars, suggesting that this version of the Joker suffered chemical burns or other deformities.

True to form, this Joker laughs maniacally, calling to mind previous portrayals of the character, including Jack Nicholson's turn in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and Heath Ledger's performance in 2008's The Dark Knight — one that netted Ledger a posthumous Academy Award.

The choice to use Keoghan solidifies The Batman as existing outside of previous iterations of the Batman and Joker universes, including Zack Snyder's Justice League, which featured Jared Leto's Joker, as well as Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning take on the character in 2019's Joker.

Both of those versions, however, might still see the light of day, as both Phoenix and Leto have openly expressed interest in reprising the role in future sequels or spinoffs.

The Batman, which has earned rave reviews and box office success for its fresh take on the Caped Crusader, also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot.