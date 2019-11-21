The Banker Premiere Allegedly Canceled Due to Sexual Abuse Claims Against Real-Life Subject's Son

Image zoom Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie in The Banker Courtesy Apple

Shortly after Apple canceled the premiere of The Banker, sexual abuse allegations surfaced surrounding the real-life subject’s son, Bernard Garrett, Jr., who was also credited as a co-producer of the film.

The drama — written and directed by George Nolfi — stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, and tells the true story of Bernard Garrett, Sr., a man who built a financial empire with a white man (Nicholas Hoult) posing as the face of his business.

The film was set to premiere at the American Film Institute’s annual festival on Thursday, but it was pulled on Wednesday, with Apple citing “concerns” about the film.

“We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention,” Apple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.”

They did not elaborate on what the “concerns” were.

However, earlier this month, on Nov. 9, Garrett Jr.’s half-sister, Cynthia Garrett, allegedly wrote a public comment on IndieWire’s report of a panel held to promote the movie, claiming that the film misrepresented her family’s story. She also alleged that Garrett, Jr. had molested her and her younger sister for years.

On Wednesday, Cynthia and her younger sister, Sheila Garrett, came forward to The Hollywood Reporter, claiming that the abuse began in the 1970s. Both women had kept it a secret from their family and from one another until they finally shared their accusations with each other nearly a decade later.

The sisters said that when they realized they both had been abused, they also confided in their mother, Linda Garrett, Garrett Sr.’s second wife. Garrett, Jr. is the son of his father’s first wife, Eunice.

Apple TV+ and Garett Jr. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the allegations.

Both women allege that their father was unaware of the abuse at the time, but Sheila says she told him a few years later.

“He kind of, basically, swept it under the rug,” she told THR. “And when I got married, I told my father I did not want Bernard, Jr. there, so my father didn’t come to my wedding.”

Cynthia also told the outlet that producers from the movie have contacted her in the last few days, asking to show her the film to discuss her concerns.

An attorney for Romulus Entertainment, a producer of the film, told THR that Garrett, Jr. had stepped down from his role as a co-producer and said the film will be changed to “based on true events.”

According to THR, the AFI festival has replaced the film with Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern.

The Banker was originally scheduled to debut in theaters on Dec. 6 and scheduled to stream on Apple TV+ in January.