The average person binged four shows in the past two months, a study found

The Average American Watched at Least 20 Movies This Summer, Study Says

The average person has watched 20 movies in the past two months, according to new research.

The study of 2,000 Americans examined the part streamers have played this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over half of respondents (52 percent) said they streamed more than they would in a normal summer due to stay-at-home restrictions with COVID-19, SWNS reported.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi, revealed Americans aged 25–34 increased their streaming the most this summer — with the average respondent watching an additional four hours of content a day, on top of what they were watching at the start of quarantine in March or April.

The average person binged four shows in the past two months, with Americans 18–24 and 25–34 binging five shows in that same time frame.

Two in five parents (47 percent of respondents) estimated their child is streaming more now than when the pandemic started.

With typical activities off the table because of COVID-19, a third of parents were dependent on streamers to keep their child busy this summer.

As the months inside continue, parents and kids alike are on the hunt for new content.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents would try a new streaming service with ads to watch something they haven’t seen.

Meanwhile, 17 percent have shared passwords with others in order to gain access to streamers they don’t subscribe to, with 38 percent of respondents 18–24 and 31 percent of 25–34 participating in password swaps. With Americans continuing to follow stay-at-home orders, one thing is clear — the demand for new content remains high.

Two in five respondents are struggling to find new content on streamers after exhausting their options earlier in quarantine, which has led 35 percent to try a new streaming service to find different content options.