Reese Witherspoon Smiles with Husband Jim Toth and All 3 Kids in Sweet Thanksgiving Photo

Reese Witherspoon celebrated with the whole gang this Thanksgiving!

On Friday, the actress shared a peek at her holiday festivities, smiling in a family photo with husband Jim Toth, as well as their 9-year-old son Tennessee and her two older kids Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! 🍂🧡🍁," the Oscar winner captioned her post.

In an Instagram video earlier this week, Witherspoon said she planned on making "the same dang thing I always make" for the holiday dinner despite sending Toth an "elaborate" Ina Garten turkey recipe she feels she'll "never" actually make.

"I try to do other things. The kids don't let me," she explained. "A regular ol' turkey — that's all anybody wants."

This year, the actress has a lot to be thankful for after a busy and productive year. Witherspoon celebrated 10 years of marriage to Toth, 51, in March.

"Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," she wrote on their anniversary. "What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!"

"I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together," Witherspoon added. "Here's to many more days in the sun! I ❤️ you, JT."

In August, Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine sold to the private equity company Blackstone and was valued at nearly $1 billion after being behind shows like Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show.

The company is currently working on an adaptation of Where the Crawdad's Sing and Legally Blonde 3, with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor writing the script. Witherspoon is also set to star in the Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine opposite Ashton Kutcher.

Last year, Witherspoon shared her thanks to the frontline workers of the pandemic when she posted a sweet family photo of herself, her husband and her kids. "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours," she wrote on Instagram at the time.