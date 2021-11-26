Laura Dern smiled in the family Thanksgiving photo alongside her son Ellery and daughter Jaya, as well as her actor parents Diane Ladd and ex-husband Bruce Dern

Laura Dern Spends Thanksgiving with Her Kids Plus Parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd: 'All Our Love'

Laura Dern is sending holiday well wishes from her family.

The Jurassic World Dominion actress, 54, shared a group photo on Instagram Friday to showcase a highlight from their Thanksgiving gathering. Dern smiled in the snapshot alongside her kids — daughter Jaya Harper, who turns 17 this weekend, and son Ellery Harper, 20 — plus her actor parents: Diane Ladd and ex-husband Bruce Dern.

"Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours! All our love," the Oscar winner captioned her post.

In September, Dern, who shares her kids with her ex-husband, musician Ben Harper, celebrated her firstborn on Instagram, writing, "National Sons Day! What a blessing just to get to share the love for our boys!!!! My life grows more full with every day getting to walk alongside you, my boy."

Before that, to honor Jaya, the proud mom wrote in another post, "Love being with my inspiration on National Daughters Day!" alongside a mother-daughter selfie.

Dern told ELLE earlier this year that family has been a source of comfort for her throughout the pandemic.

"Family — I think for all of us. Sharing the privilege of what seem like the little moments, cooking a meal with my kids, learning to cook together, sharing stories," she said. "My Mom had pneumonia and specifically was high-risk in terms of her lungs. So, being so protective of her, it was a very locked-down time, like so many of us with a high-risk family member."